Bluefield Union Mission gives out Thanksgiving meals with community support

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -Thanksgiving is almost here. Across the US, people are preparing for turkey dinners and seeing family. Here in the Two Virginias, a local food pantry is doing their part to ensure all are able to enjoy a holiday feast.

Thanksgiving is a busy time for the Bluefield Union Mission in Bluefield West Virginia. What started as one day of giving out meals has since grown into two. It starts the day before Thanksgiving with handing out more than three-hundred food bags that people can take home to prepare. This year, multiple groups volunteered to help with the task. The Bluefield Union Mission say they feel blessed with the amount of support.

“...When God’s so good to us, I think that it’s sort of innate within us that we want to give back, and I think that’s what keeps this going. That’s one thing that God asks us to love our neighbor, and I think this is people showing that they do love their neighbor,” says Lonnie Quesenberry, chair of the board of directors for the Bluefield Union Mission.

One of the groups of volunteers is the Debonaires, a club of young people with a passion for community service. Francesca Edwards, one of their members, says she felt a calling to help serve the Bluefield Union Mission during this busy time of year.

“We’re here just to help give back to our community. The holidays can be a struggle for some people, and we’re just determined to make an impact on someone’s life,” says Edwards.

But the work continues even after the turkeys are handed out. They got an early start preparing turkeys and fixings to give out hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving morning at 11:00. They will also be giving away warm coats to people in preparation for the cold winter ahead of us. But, Craig Hammond, the director of the Bluefield Union Mission, says he’s not scared of running out of supplies; the generous nature of the area has always kept their doors open.

“This is a very generous community and they have stepped up to the plate year after year...” says Hammond, “...but we’re never without anything. Our cupboards are always full, and our resources are endless.”

Hammond encourages people to consider volunteering their time at the Bluefield Union Mission, adding, serving your community will be an enjoyable experience for you as well. If you would like to donate to the Bluefield Union Mission, Hammond says they will be needing more warm coats and food as the winter wears on.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.