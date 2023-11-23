Asking people what they’re thankful for this Thanksgiving

What are you thankful for?
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - This Thanksgiving we took to the streets to ask a few people what they were thankful this Thanksgiving.

“I’m thankful I got a warm place to live in, go to bed, get up. Go places to go shopping, watch TV. I wish everybody would be happy,” said Thomas Thompson.

“I am thankful for my family and I am thankful for love, health and strength” said Nicole Sturdivant.

“Thankful for my family. Thankful for my wife and thankful for Jesus being in my life,” said Rick Graham.

