60 years later: locals share memories of Kennedy assassination

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -Wednesday marks 60 years since the assassination of president John F. Kennedy. In New England, the JFK Presidential Library will showcase some items rarely put on display to commemorate the anniversary of his death. Here in the Two Virginias, we spoke to two people who remember the events of that fateful day.

One is Vince Lewis, a Bluefield, West Virginia, resident whose father met Kennedy while working for the associated press. He was a Catholic School student during the time when the famously Catholic president was killed.

“...It was a total shock... and especially for us, you know, the first Catholic elected president... I mean, we were all just totally devastated and our parents and, you know, it was awful. And especially my dad having known him and worked at the newspaper...” says Lewis.

Derrill Douthat is a Bluefield, Virginia, resident who worked in downtown Bluefield, West Virginia during that time. He remembers watching the normally busy Federal Street clear out as people found out the news. They shared with us their thoughts while the events unfolded.

“...And he was a very popular president, extremely popular in... our area it seemed like, our family. And it was just unbelievable that someone would want to shoot the president of the United States...” says Douthat.

Both Douthat and Lewis say following the assassination of Kennedy, the threat of violence in America cast a dark shadow across the U.S. that continues to this day.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.