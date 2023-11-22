You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale

FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.(Dan Goodman | AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hulu is offering a big Black Friday sale on subscriptions this week.

New and returning subscribers can sign up for the Hulu (With Ads) plan and pay just $0.99 a month for 12 months.

The promotion runs from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28.

After 12 months, the subscription will renew at its regular price of $7.99 a month.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Woman hit, killed following crash involving deer
2 accused in Walmart theft arrested
17-year-old Cion Carroll was found dead in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County in November 2022.
‘I will get justice’: Family searching for answers one year after teen found dead in shallow grave
Work on King Coal Highway progresses, no opening date set
Work on King Coal Highway progresses, no opening date set yet

Latest News

Leonard said goodbye to Indianapolis on social media, sharing his love for the city and his...
3-time All Pro linebacker gives away turkeys just after being cut by the Colts
Leonard joined the Colts as a rookie in 2018. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named...
3-time All Pro linebacker gives away turkeys just after being cut by the Colts
A national non-profit was in Raleigh County on Wednesday to help make spirits a little bit...
National non-profit delivers gifts in Glen White
As Thanksgiving approaches, Tres Hermanos Nunez is giving away meals that have been pre-paid.
Restaurant offers pre-paid meal tickets for those in need