YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run to bring in record-breaking crowd

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Every year, the YMCA of Southern West Virginia hosts a Thanksgiving Day Run to raise funds for its youth programming. The event, which has been nicknamed the “Turkey Trot” by participants, is now in its 47th year.

WVVA spoke to Mat Bishop, Chief Operating Officer of the Beckley Y, on Wednesday to see how this year’s race is stacking up against years past. Bishop says- with close to 250 racers already registered- this is turning out to be their biggest trot of them all.

“We’re already having a record this year for the Thanksgiving Day Run, and I think that that’s just in part that people want to get out and have a good time, you know...it’s such a good experience, and everyone has such a great time, and it’s a family atmosphere to kick off the holiday.”

There is still time to be a part of this year’s race. Pre-registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, but racers can also register in person Thursday morning at the YMCA Soccer Complex in Beckley, where the race will be held. Day-of registration opens at 7 a.m., and the race starts at 8 a.m.

Categories include a five-mile run, a five-mile walk and a one-mile fun run.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Woman hit, killed following crash involving deer
Fatal crash generic image
Two dead in early morning Wythe County crash
2 accused in Walmart theft arrested
Fatal Crash generic image
One dead in Buchanan County crash

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run to bring in record-breaking crowd
Richlands Police seeking lost dog’s owners for criminal investigation
Richlands Police seeking lost dog’s owners for criminal investigation
WVVA News at 5
Lady D to perform 20th-anniversary tribute show to Bessie Smith at Tamarack on Sat.
Mobile home residents get eviction notices
Mobile home park residents get eviction notices
Oh deer! West Virginia leads the nation in accidents involving deer
Oh deer! West Virginia leads the nation in accidents involving deer