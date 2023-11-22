YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run to bring in record-breaking crowd

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Every year, the YMCA of Southern West Virginia hosts a Thanksgiving Day Run to raise funds for its youth programming. The event, which has been nicknamed the “Turkey Trot” by participants, is now in its 47th year.

WVVA spoke to Mat Bishop, Chief Operating Officer of the Beckley Y, on Wednesday to see how this year’s race is stacking up against years past. Bishop says- with close to 250 racers already registered- this is turning out to be their biggest trot of them all.

“We’re already having a record this year for the Thanksgiving Day Run, and I think that that’s just in part that people want to get out and have a good time, you know...it’s such a good experience, and everyone has such a great time, and it’s a family atmosphere to kick off the holiday.”

There is still time to be a part of this year’s race. Pre-registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, but racers can also register in person Thursday morning at the YMCA Soccer Complex in Beckley, where the race will be held. Day-of registration opens at 7 a.m., and the race starts at 8 a.m.

Categories include a five-mile run, a five-mile walk and a one-mile fun run.

