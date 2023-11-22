W.Va. Forestry Service says rain helped with forest fires

W.Va. Forestry Service says rainfall helped with forest fires
W.Va. Forestry Service says rainfall helped with forest fires(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders with the West Virginia Forestry say rain over Southern West Virginia has helped extinguish forest fires in the region.

Mat Bailey with the Region 4 Division of Forestry says the main advancing fires in areas like McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh and Fayette Counties have been put out thanks to firefighters and rainfall.

Bailey says in total more than 5,000 acres burned adding that although the fire are out for the most part some of them may be still smoldering. He says they’ll stay vigilant for any new fires.

“It’s still hot to the touch and once it dries out, there’s a possibility that they could still flare back up. It can throw embers and create spots fires and continue to burn,” said Bailey.

Also this week, officials with the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve say the Steep Valley Fire has been 100% contained. In total that fire burned more than 2,100 acres. Its cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Woman hit, killed following crash involving deer
Fatal crash generic image
Two dead in early morning Wythe County crash
2 accused in Walmart theft arrested
Fatal Crash generic image
One dead in Buchanan County crash

Latest News

Richlands lost dog owners sought by PD
Richlands Police seeking lost dog’s owners for criminal investigation
WVDOT said that between January 1, 2023 and November 20, 2023, 10,618 deer have been hit on...
Oh deer! West Virginia leads the nation in accidents involving deer
Fatal Crash generic image
One dead in Buchanan County crash
A Raleigh County attorney has announced his intention to enter the race for the House of...
Beckley attorney announces intention to run for W.Va. House