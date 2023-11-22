Two Virginias Postseason Week 3 Preview

Five teams remain in the playoffs
By Josh Widman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)

FRIDAY:

1) James Monroe vs. 4) Greenbrier West - 7:30 p.m. (WVSSAC Single-A Semifinals)

5) Princeton vs. 8) Bridgeport - 7:30 p.m. (WVSSAC Double-A Semifinals)

2) Fairmont Senior vs. 14) Independence - 7:30 p.m. (WVSSAC Triple-A Semifinals)

SATURDAY:

1) Union vs. 2) Graham - 2 p.m. (VHSL Region D Championship)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Woman hit, killed following crash involving deer
2 accused in Walmart theft arrested
17-year-old Cion Carroll was found dead in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County in November 2022.
‘I will get justice’: Family searching for answers one year after teen found dead in shallow grave
Work on King Coal Highway progresses, no opening date set
Work on King Coal Highway progresses, no opening date set yet

Latest News

Two Virginias Postseason Week 3 Preview
Two Virginias Postseason Week 3 Preview
James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals
James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals
James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals
James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals
Arin Rife signs with Alice Lloyd softball
Arin Rife signs with Alice Lloyd softball