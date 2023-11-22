Two Virginias Postseason Week 3 Preview
Five teams remain in the playoffs
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)
FRIDAY:
1) James Monroe vs. 4) Greenbrier West - 7:30 p.m. (WVSSAC Single-A Semifinals)
5) Princeton vs. 8) Bridgeport - 7:30 p.m. (WVSSAC Double-A Semifinals)
2) Fairmont Senior vs. 14) Independence - 7:30 p.m. (WVSSAC Triple-A Semifinals)
SATURDAY:
1) Union vs. 2) Graham - 2 p.m. (VHSL Region D Championship)
