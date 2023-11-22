Two dead in early morning Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Two people are dead following an early morning crash in Wythe County.

According to the Virginia State Police, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 at 7:05 a.m. this morning.

VSP said that a passenger vehicle was attempting to use and emergency cross over at the 43 mile marker when it collided with a northbound tractor-trailer.

The crash is still under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team.

No other details have been released at this time.

