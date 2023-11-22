Thanksgiving will be cool and dry this year

HAPPY THANKSGIVING! (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, any stray shower/flurries will gradually fade, and cloud cover will begin to break as cooler and drier air works in from the northwest. Overnight, we’ll be a bit breezy and temps will hit the 20s-mid 30s.

FUTURECAST (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Thanksgiving is looking fair this year, with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable high temps in the upper 40s-mid 50s for most. Thursday night, we’ll see cloud cover roll back in and thicken up, but we look to stay dry with low temps in the 30s. Friday will bring quiet weather- as a front moves in, we could see the winds pick up a bit and there will be more cloud cover, but overall, we look dry. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s.

CHANCE OF PRECIP (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will be chilly but partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and lows Saturday night will dip again to around or below freezing.

Another frontal boundary could bring a few spotty rain/snow showers by Sunday night...and next week looks to be on the colder side...

STAY TUNED!.

