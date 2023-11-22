Temperatures will be dropping throughout the day, stray rain showers possible

Highs will be in the morning, sitting in the low 40s.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
We’re going to stay overcast pretty much all day long today. Temperatures will be warmest in the morning, starting out in the mid 40s. As we progress throughout the day today, high pressure will build in, funneling cooler air from up north, resulting in temperatures in the upper 30s by this afternoon. We do hold on to a chance for a stray rain shower through the day today, but it should be lighter rain and more scattered. Winds won’t be as strong as they were Tuesday, but it’s still going to be a little breezy.

Travel will be a little better today.
Today is going to be a much better travel day than yesterday, though scattered light rain will continue into the overnight hours. Temps tonight will be getting down to around freezing. Thanksgiving itself is looking a lot drier. We’re going to start out with mainly cloudy skies for the morning, but we’ll see a decrease in clouds throughout the day, leaving us mostly sunny. High temperatures will be a lot warmer on Thanksgiving day, with temps in the low 50s. If you have a short travel for the holiday, Thursday is going to look pretty nice.

High pressure will build in today, resulting in the colder temperatures.
For Black Friday temperatures are going to be similar to Thanksgiving. We’re going to be mainly dry Friday and heading into the weekend we’re going to see mostly cloudy skies. We are watching a system Sunday night into Monday that could be bringing us a bit of a wintry mix. We’ll be keeping an eye on that.

