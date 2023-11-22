Teenager hit, killed by train

(Source: Pixabay)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:19 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning, according to the Saint Albans Police Department.

The department reports the incident happened around 12:03 a.m. on the railroad tracks near Oak Street.

Members of the Saint Albans Fire Department, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority and an investigator from the CSX Railroad Police responded to the scene of the incident.

The police department reports two juveniles were sitting on the railroad tracks as the train approached.

According to investigators, the train repeatedly blew its whistle to alert the teenagers. One of the juveniles stood up and stepped off of the railroad tracks, but the second juvenile was slower to get up and did not step far enough away from the tracks to avoid the approaching train.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained.

Kanawha County Schools has been notified and arrangements are being made to have counseling available when students return to school on Monday.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Woman hit, killed following crash involving deer
2 accused in Walmart theft arrested
17-year-old Cion Carroll was found dead in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County in November 2022.
‘I will get justice’: Family searching for answers one year after teen found dead in shallow grave
Work on King Coal Highway progresses, no opening date set
Work on King Coal Highway progresses, no opening date set yet

Latest News

Richlands lost dog owners sought by PD
Richlands Police seeking lost dog’s owners for criminal investigation
WVDOT said that between January 1, 2023 and November 20, 2023, 10,618 deer have been hit on...
Oh deer! West Virginia leads the nation in accidents involving deer
Fatal Crash generic image
One dead in Buchanan County crash
A Raleigh County attorney has announced his intention to enter the race for the House of...
Beckley attorney announces intention to run for W.Va. House
A national non-profit was in Raleigh County on Wednesday to help make spirits a little bit...
National non-profit delivers gifts in Glen White