‘Santa Paws Is Coming to Town’ helps shelter animals

Shelter animals need supplies while they wait to be adopted
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local pit bull rescue organization is giving area residents a chance to help shelter animals during the holidays.

Pit Bull Second Chance Rescue is sponsoring “Santa Paws Is Coming to Town.”

Several local businesses and both the Mercer County and Tazewell County animal shelters are participating.

Bring dog and cat items like beds, blankets, treats, toys, food or monetary donations to those businesses and take home a Christmas ornament while supplies last.

Participating businesses include Ferguson in Princeton, Grants Supermarket in Tazewell, the Blue Spoon Café, State Electric, Beauty on Bland and Brooks Bath N Biscuits, all in Bluefield, and both shelters.

This event runs to Dec. 18.

