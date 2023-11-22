Richlands Police seeking lost dog’s owners for criminal investigation

Richlands lost dog owners sought by PD(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - The Richlands Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying and locating the owners of a visibly malnourished, lost dog.

The owners are being sought in regard to a criminal investigation.

The dog was found near the 1300 block of Farmer Street.

If you have any information about the owner(s) of the dog, you are encouraged to contact the police department at 276-964-9134. You may also email the police department at rpdcrimetips@richlands-va.gov.

Tips can remain anonymous.

