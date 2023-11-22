One dead in Buchanan County crash

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Buchanan County this morning.

According to the Virginia State Police, they responded the crash at 7:15 a.m. this morning.

VSP said that a pickup truck was traveling west on Route 83, but as it entered a curve, the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck the guardrail, and overturned into a creek in the 4800 block of Slate Creek Road.

The adult male driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. VSP is still in the process of notifying next of kin and have not released the name of the victim yet.

The crash is still under investigation.

