Oh deer! West Virginia leads the nation in accidents involving deer

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to insurance statistics from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the Mountain State leads the nation in deer strike accidents on the state’s roads.

“We live in a mountainous, rural area where wildlife is prevalent,” said Joe Pack, P.E. West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Chief Engineer of Operations. “The more rural the area, the more likely accidents are to happen.”

WVDOT said that between January 1, 2023 and November 20, 2023, 10,618 deer have been hit on roadways in the Mountain State along with 15 bears. Coyotes and other wild animals are occasionally struck on West Virginia roads.

It is the job of WVDOH field offices throughout the state to clean those accidents up, but they may not be aware of every accident that occurs.

“We treat it just like any other road obstruction,” Pack said. A deer in the middle of an interstate poses more of a threat to the public than a deer on the side of a rural road, so the WVDOH takes care of the most dangerous sites first.

If you see a dead deer or other animal in or near a state roadway, you can report it through the Safety With Action Today (SWAT) hotline. Call 1-833-WVROADS, email WVROADS@wv.gov, or visit https://dotforms.wv.gov/cra to file a report of an animal strike online.

Citizens may also contact their local WVDOH field office.

