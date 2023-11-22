National non-profit delivers gifts in Glen White

GLEN WHITE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A national non-profit was in Raleigh County on Wednesday to help make spirits a little bit brighter this holiday season.

The non-profit ‘Men and Women of Action’ brought volunteers from across the country to deliver presents. Those serving are part of the organization’s Appalachian Christmas team.

Items delivered included boxes of food, clothing, blankets, and shoes at the Glen White Church of God in Glen White, W.Va.

As much as she enjoys helping others, coordinator Jane Roberts said the real gift is the families they serve. “Mostly it’s the smile on their faces. When we see we’ve made someone happy, it makes us feel like we’ve done something, like we’re the hands and feet of God.”

The non-profit delivers presents from across the Appalachian region and picks a new location to serve each year.

To learn more about the organization, visit Men and Women of Action (cogmwoa.org)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.