Letters for Santa mailboxes in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Old Saint Nick has asked the City of Princeton for their help in spreading some holiday cheer this year. Beginning on Nov. 21, the city says children can write letters to Santa and drop them off in three special mailboxes stationed at the Princeton Public Library, Princeton City Hall and Dick Copeland Square.

Santa himself will be reading some of the children’s letters live during the Princeton Christmas Parade on Dec. 1. Children can also get the opportunity to write Santa a letter at the Chuck Mathena Center on Nov. 30 at 7:30 pm.

A tree lighting will also happen during the event with Christmas carols being sung by the Princeton Senior High School Madrigals and Princeton Primary Cubs. Hot chocolate and cookies will also be served.

