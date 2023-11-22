Lady D to perform 20th-anniversary tribute show to Bessie Smith at Tamarack on Sat.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of the “The Lady and the Empress.”

This original show is put on by Beckley resident Doris Fields, who is known professionally as “Lady D.” It honors the musical career of Bessie Smith, who paved the way for R&B music as it’s known today. Nicknamed the “Empress of Blues,” Smith was the most famous female blues singer in the 1930s.

Lady D first performed the show at Tamarack two decades ago, and she will be back on the same stage on Saturday, November 25, for two special anniversary performances.

“I’m really excited about bringing this back to the stage here at Tamarack,” Fields shared. “It’s changed a lot since the first time we did it here, and Bessie is such an icon in history. I think she deserves to be kept in the limelight.”

Tickets can be found online or at Tamarack on the day of the show. Reservations can be made by calling 681-207-3873. Those tickets are $15 for the matinee show and $20 for the evening show.

Tamarack asks that those planning to attend Saturday’s evening show park in the center lot and enter the building through the entrance by the Gallery. The main entrance closes at 7 p.m.

