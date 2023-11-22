Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office warns about scam

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Residents in Greenbrier County are being cautioned about a scam related to fake police officers.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office posted that several reports have come in from residents that they received phone calls from individuals stating they are from the Sheriff’s Office and even using names of current and past employees.

These scammers are requesting money, saying arrest warrants have been issued and court dates have been missed.

They then say if the money isn’t paid the person they are calling will be arrested.

“We assure you that you will not receive a call of this type from legitimate members of the Sheriff’s Office,” the post said. “We will never contact you requesting payment be made to us or you’ll be arrested. Do not fall for this scam.”

Anyone receiving such a call should not provide any information and hang up immediately.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.