Eviction notices sent to residents of Mercer County mobile home park

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - As cold weather moves in, some mobile home park residents in Mercer County are being told to get out. Attorney Adam Wolfe with Mountain State Justice says 12 residents of the Maples Acres Estates mobile home park received eviction notices on Monday.

Wolfe says the mobile home park is owned by a man named Abraham Anderson who runs the mobile home park under ‘Diamond Field LLC’.

Wolfe says Mountain State Justice is taking action against the notices, filing motions for the eviction cases to be moved from magistrate court to circuit court where three lawsuits involving mobile home parks in the area are currently being handled.

‘Diamond Field LLC’ along with Randall Smith’s ‘Homes of America LLC’ and ‘Smith Management LLC’ are being sued after hiking lot rent prices on mobile homes dramatically. The lawsuit against “Diamond Field LLC’ reads in part: “The lawsuit raises multiple issues, including, but not limited to, these primary claims: 1) Diamond Field is operating Maple Acres Estates without a Mercer County Health Department permit, in violation of the clear statutory mandate expressed in the Manufactured Home Act, W. Va. Code § 37-15-1 et seq., and the Code of State Rules, § 64-40-5.1 et seq; 2) Defendant has failed to maintain the community in a fit and habitable condition; and 3) Defendant has terminated tenants’ existing leases and now demands new, unlawful contracts.”

Plaintiffs are seeking both injunctive relief and monetary damages, alleging mass eviction as tenants’ lease agreements were terminated according to the proposed rent hike.

“Mountain State Justice is a non-profit law firm. We represent low income West Virginians. We represent a lot of veterans, disabled people, retired coal miners that are clients here. We think keeping affordable housing in West Virginia is very important,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe says Mountain State Justice will continue to use all legal means possible to stop people from being evicted.

