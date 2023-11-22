Christiansburg EMS named first EMS whole blood provider in Southwest Virginia

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An emergency medical services unit in one of our hometowns is saving lives by paving the way for blood services in Southwest Virginia.

Christiansburg EMS can now offer whole blood transfusions and services to patients, thanks to a partnership with a non-profit community blood center, The Blood Connection.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion. But with no EMS providers in Southwest Virginia offering whole blood services at the scene of a traumatic injury, a patient must often wait until arrival at a healthcare facility before receiving blood services. But that’s all changing for those within the Christiansburg EMS treatment area after Christiansburg EMS was named the first EMS whole blood provider in Southwest Virginia.

“We always try to provide the highest level of care that we’re able to, and then this is the next step for us to provide the whole blood to Christiansburg and Montgomery County,” said Christiansburg Deputy Rescue Chief Dustin Williams.

Williams said over the years the department has seen the need for blood transfusions grow, when arriving at the scene of an emergency. Williams said the partnership with The Blood Connection will help save lives in the community they serve by improving trauma care.

“The patients that we’d give it to the most are the patients with traumatic injuries, whether that’s a severe motor vehicle crash or a shooting. Those types of injuries are the ones that would receive it the most. I would say that is not growing because of an increase in car accidents or an increase in violence; it’s growing because of our population. So, the bigger the population, the bigger the more likelihood that you would need that service,” said Williams.

Once patients meet the criteria for a blood transfusion, how exactly does the service work?

“It comes cold. It has to stay less than 10 degrees Celsius. It goes through a warmer that warms it to room temperature as it enters the patient. So, we’re not giving cold blood to the patient. So, its warmed as it goes through and that’s one of those technologies that has really been founded and built on from the wars overseas,” said Williams.

The Blood Connection is planning mobile blood drives throughout the area to help with supply for the Christiansburg EMS program.

Remember these services aren’t possible without donations from you at home. So, stay updated for when TBC hosts its mobile blood drives for the Christiansburg area.

