Beckley attorney announces intention to run for W.Va. House


A Raleigh County attorney has announced his intention to enter the race for the House of...
A Raleigh County attorney has announced his intention to enter the race for the House of Delegates 44th Dist. following a decision by the current office holder, Del. Todd Kirby, not to run for re-election.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County attorney has announced his intention to run for the House of Delegates 44th Dist. following a decision by the current office holder, Del. Todd Kirby, not to run for re-election. The Raleigh County Republican recently announced his decision to instead run for judge.

Carl ‘Bill’ Roop grew up watching his father represent the state in the House of Delegates and feels the time is right to step up and do the same. In addition to his private practice, Roop is the long-time attorney for the Raleigh County Commission, where he brings extensive experience navigating many of the regulatory issues impacting the area’s front-line issues.

As a Republican, he hopes to find inventive solutions to grow small business, support a world-class education through empowering teachers, and address the state’s drug epidemic.

“You hear live, work, raise your family in West Virginia. I like to say that with Beckley and I think I have a lot to offer. Timing is everything and it’s time for me to put forth an effort to build Beckley and Raleigh County,” said Roop in an interview with WVVA News on Wednesday.

As a husband and father of two, his hope is to make Beckley and Raleigh County a place where his kids and your kids will want to stay and work. When he’s not working, you can often find Roop on the sidelines coaching AAU basketball, Little League Baseball, and soccer, among other sports around the area.

