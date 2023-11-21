Rain chances will drop tomorrow, but so will the temps!
As a cold front heads out, colder and drier air will move in
Showers will continue into tonight, and temps will hold in the upper 30s-mid 40s. We can expect the wind to die down a bit, but areas of fog will be possible through early Wednesday.
Wednesday will bring spotty showers and occasional ice/flurries to the higher elevations of Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties (but no significant accumulation is expected). We’ll gradually dry out into Wednesday evening, and we’ll be a bit breezy as well. Low temps Wednesday night under partially clearting skies will drop into the 20s and 30s.
Thanksgiving is looking cool and dry, with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s and only the slim chance for a stray shower/sprinkle. Thursday night, temps will head back into the 20s and low 30s. The weather will remain pretty stagnant into the weekend; chilly and mainly dry, with only the slim chance of a stray shower/flurries at times.
STAY TUNED!
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.