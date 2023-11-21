Rain chances will drop tomorrow, but so will the temps!

OVERNIGHT (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Showers will continue into tonight, and temps will hold in the upper 30s-mid 40s. We can expect the wind to die down a bit, but areas of fog will be possible through early Wednesday.

DAY PLANNER (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring spotty showers and occasional ice/flurries to the higher elevations of Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties (but no significant accumulation is expected). We’ll gradually dry out into Wednesday evening, and we’ll be a bit breezy as well. Low temps Wednesday night under partially clearting skies will drop into the 20s and 30s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Thanksgiving is looking cool and dry, with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s and only the slim chance for a stray shower/sprinkle. Thursday night, temps will head back into the 20s and low 30s. The weather will remain pretty stagnant into the weekend; chilly and mainly dry, with only the slim chance of a stray shower/flurries at times.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.