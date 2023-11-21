New Mistletoe Market opening at Bluefield City Park for WV Christmas City celebration

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -Bluefield West Virginia’s Christmas City celebration is returning this year with a new location: the Bluefield City Park. While the annual Holiday of Lights has occupied the park for many years, this year it will be joined by an ice-skating rink, Santa meet-and-greet, mini-carnival, and (new to this year’s celebration) the “Mistletoe Market.” These twelve “European style” buildings will feature vendors selling Christmas gifts, with other vendors set up in between the buildings. Each building will have electricity and heating to accommodate the merchants as the nights get colder, along with some Christmas décor. One city official says they’ve already received a lot of interest from potential vendors, with more than forty already signed up. However, with the number of vendors exceeding the number of Mistletoe Market buildings, many vendors will be rotating, making each week its own unique shopping experience.

“We have some designated for the whole season, which is few, but then the rest of these spaces are filled by weekend vendors that will be transitioning in and out and only doing it for certain weekends, so we have a lot of different variety,” says Gabrielle Ponder, executive assistant to the city manager.

The Mistletoe Market will be getting its start on Black Friday, November 24th from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm. It will return every week on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through January 6th, 2024.

The Holiday of Lights and mini-carnival will begin Thanksgiving evening. There will also be a lit path for those wanting to walk around the light display.

