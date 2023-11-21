Kentucky man accused of assaulting newborn to get her to stop crying

Arien Fredrickson, 29.
Arien Fredrickson, 29.(Franklin Co. Regional Jail)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort man is accused of assaulting a newborn because she was crying.

The arrest citation for 29-year-old Arien Fredrickson says officers were called Sunday night to a home in the 800 block of Louisville Rd. in Frankfort for a medical distress call.

The citation says the call involved a 4-week-old baby in physical distress who was described as having “blue lips, blue color around the eyes and with a possible obstructed airway.”

According to the citation, the baby was nonresponsive and had visible injuries near her head and neck. The child was taken to a Frankfort Regional Medical Center and then transferred to UK Childen’s Hospital due to “serious physical injury.”

The current condition of the baby is not known.

The arrest citation says Fredrickson told officers he had intentionally assaulted the baby to get her to stop crying.

Fredrickson was arrested on charges of criminal abuse and assault. He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $1 million bond.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz Drops Gas Price for Thanksgiving
Sheetz drops gas price for Thanksgiving week
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
Report: The world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise
Advisories go into effect tonight.
Wind Advisories go into effect tonight ahead of unsettled weather
Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the...
Motorcyclist hit and killed by deer, police say

Latest News

Dr. Darrin Martin
Martin named BSU interim president
NRGNPP: Steep Valley Fire 100 percent contained
NRGNPP: Steep Valley Fire 100 percent contained
Matts Creek Fire... 11.21.23
With rain, no new spread expected Tuesday on Matts Creek fire
City of Bluefield Christmas tree lighting ceremony
City of Bluefield Christmas tree lighting ceremony
A Wyoming County family is holding onto hope that someone might be able to help fix their...
A Wyoming County family is holding onto hope that someone might be able to help fix their broken br