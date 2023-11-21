PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The holidays are a time for people to gather and celebrate with their families and loved ones.

But for many people, the holiday season can also bring out feelings of loneliness.

Behavioral Health Unit Medical Director Dr. Amelia McPeak said loneliness can be caused by a number of factors. “Missing friends that can’t be here, or maybe you’ve become somewhat socially isolated, or it can be kind of a loneliness like a lack of sense of self, of self worth or self purpose,” McPeak said.

While these feelings can hit anytime, McPeak said they can be exacerbated by the holiday season. “All of those feelings come up more in the holidays because there’s all this expectation that it’s supposed to be this most wonderful time of year, and for many people it isn’t,” she said.

McPeak said one important way of coping with holiday loneliness is realizing that it’s something most people deal with to one degree or another. “Just acknowledge that it’s normal,” she said. ”That most people, even if it’s brief, have an increased feeling of loneliness in the holidays.”

McPeak said it’s also helpful to limit exposure media sources that spread idealized conceptions of the holiday season. “Trying to not get lost in all the media and pressure and expectations of what the holidays are supposed to be,” she said. “So kind of, don’t let yourself watch too much social media, or too much news or too many shows that are going to make you think it’s supposed to be some certain way.”

She also said it’s important to connect with people, even if it’s not in the most obvious way. “Just going somewhere and being around other people,” McPeak said. “So, going to the mall, right, and watching people go around. Going to the park and being around other people. Going to the library.”

McPeak said that for people who struggle with loneliness due to tense relationships with family members around the holidays, it’s important to communicate with people they have healthy relationships with about their struggles.

