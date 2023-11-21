City of Bluefield Christmas tree lighting ceremony

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginias Christmas City hosted their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Monday evening at Bluefield City Park.

This year the tree was put up in a new location because of ongoing building demolitions plans in downtown Bluefield.

Students from Bluefield intermediate and primary schools sang Christmas carols before the lights came on.

Members of the Cilty of Bluefield’s Public Works department built this 22-foot-tall Christmas tree in 2020.

Each year the city looks to expand their Christmas spirit and give the community more things to do through the holiday season.

“Just give folks an experience to be with their family and it’s a real cost-effective nice way to celebrate Christmas together and be thankful for everything we have as a community” said city manager Cecil Marson.

People can visit the tree in the middle of the European Style Mistletoe Christmas Market located inside the Holiday of Lights inside the City Park.

The City’s Holiday of lights and Mistletoe Market opening night will this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. The market will be open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights until the first weekend of the new year.

For a full list of events happening in Bluefield visit westvirginiaschristmascity.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.