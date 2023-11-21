Bella’s is back! Lewisburg business owner works to heal after tractor-trailer damages storefront

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - When we last heard from Lewisburg business owner Tamera Pence she was devastated over her corner shop being destroyed by a tractor-trailer. The latest accident, which occurred in August, was the fourth time Bella The Corner Gourmet had been hit in 2023.

WVVA caught back up with Pence just days after the renovations to her store were completed.

Pence says the last three months haven’t been easy for her. They’ve been months of concern and fear as she was left wondering if her small business would survive the damage done. She says her shop was closed for four weeks following the accident, losing revenue by the day.

“It took a while to get through how to get back open and get the cleanup done inside, and it was almost exactly a month to the day that we reopened.”

While crews worked on the outside of the historic building, they installed a temporary structure to protect shoppers and staff on the inside. But this was a two-sided job, and Bella’s recently had to close for a second time to allow for repairs to be made inside the store.

The business reopened at full capacity last week

“We’ve gotten our inventory back out. Our customers are coming back,” Pence shared. “We’re really, really excited about the holiday season. Downtown is looking beautiful, and we’re part of that process and happy to be so.”

At the time of the accident, Pence says the bulk of her worry sat with the large holiday inventory order she had just placed. That, coupled with the multiple closures, led her to question if her business would stay afloat. She was happy to report to WVVA that the repairs were completed just in time for her to jump in on the holiday shopping season with both feet.

“We’ve got most of it on the floor now. We’re doing alright and we’ve got a lot of specials going on because of that, you know, which is awesome for the consumer...and I have got it put back the best way we could. A little rush to do so, but I think we are really in good shape.”

Even better, Pence says the City of Lewisburg, alongside the Historic Landmarks Commission, allowed architects to reconfigure the shape of her building, hopefully saving her from future disasters.

“There is now a cutoff corner, and it’s been rebuilt, and it’s very attractive, and the response has been really wonderful towards it, so I think we’ve got a good remedy for now. We’re still going to have those close calls, I believe, but I don’t think we are going to have the crash through...”

In addition to the changes in the building’s design, in August, the West Virginia Division of Highways implemented a temporary traffic change that prohibited trucks longer than 50 feet from turning right at the Lewisburg intersection where Bella’s sits. WVVA spoke with WVDOH District 9 Traffic Engineer Steve Smart on Tuesday. He says they are currently in the process of choosing a consultant to conduct a more detailed traffic study, which will help provide ideas for ways to fix the issue permanently.

The WVDOH says they have worked closely with the City of Lewisburg through every step of this situation and are working to find the best solution that will continue to protect the historic nature of downtown while also allowing traffic to remain flowing in the area.

Pence tells WVVA that she has noticed fewer large trucks near her store since these changes were put in place.

