“Adopt a Resident” at local nursing home seeks gifts for seniors

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -The season of gift-giving is nearly here. One local nursing home is asking the community to extend their generosity to the facility’s residents, helping to ensure they have a very merry Christmas.

The Princeton Health Care Center is holding their annual “Adopt a Resident” program. People can contact the nursing home to get an individualized gift suggestion. These gifts can be anything from warm clothes to crossword puzzle books. “Santa” will then give these gifts to the residents during their annual Christmas party, helping ensure that each resident has a Christmas present to open and enjoy. An organizer for the Adopt a Resident program says this holiday tradition is their biggest event of the year and is something that is looked forward to by staff and residents alike.

Emily Mounts, director of social services, admissions, PHCC: “They love it. It’s something that they look forward to. I actually had a resident ask me if she was on the good list this year. So, it is something that is special to watch their excitement.”

If you would like to help bring some Christmas spirit to seniors in these cold winter months, Mounts says you can call PHCC or email her at emily.mounts@phcconline.org. She says you can also give monetary donations that will go toward purchasing presents. You have until December fifteenth to help out.

