Work on King Coal Highway progresses, no opening date set yet

Work on King Coal Highway progresses, no opening date set(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Work on the King Coal Highway in Bluefield is making steady progress according to those with the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

District 10 Engineer Ryland Musick says the roadway is progressing well and work on signage, paving and striping are mostly complete. He provided a statement through email about the roadwork’s progress.

“The King Coal Highway project in Mercer County, Airport Road to John Nash Boulevard, is progressing well. The primary work remaining is signage and their mountings. Paving, striping and guardrail has been mostly completed in recent weeks. WVDOT will reach out with opening dates as soon as we have them confirmed.  We look forward to celebrating with you.”

We’ll continue to follow developments on the King Coal Highway.

