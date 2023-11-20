Wind Advisories go into effect tonight ahead of unsettled weather

As we wake up this morning, we’re looking at temps in the 30s and 40s. Quiet to start out, but the chance of a stray rain shower is possible today. Clouds will increase this afternoon as we see a low-pressure system inch closer and closer to our region. Temperatures today will be seasonable sitting in the low 50s. Rain will begin overnight with some lighter showers; the bulk of the rain arrives around sunrise on Tuesday.

This afternoon we'll see more clouds building in ahead of the rain tomorrow. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight a few advisories go into effect. A Wind Advisory goes into effect from 10 PM tonight (Monday) until Tuesday evening at 6 PM. Sustained winds from the southeast at 15 to 25 mph are likely, with wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible. If you happen to have any inflatable Christmas decorations on display already, you’ll want to bring those in for the time being, same with any trash cans.

Meanwhile a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Tuesday morning at 3 AM, going until 1 PM for Pocahontas County. This brief period could result in temperatures cold enough to produce some freezing rain and sleet in the area, so please exercise caution Tuesday.

Advisories go into effect tonight. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is going to be wet all around. We’re looking at the widespread heavy rain to begin right around 6 AM for most of the Two Virginias. Rain will continue for the better part of the day on Tuesday, resulting in up to an inch of rain possible for most of our area. We do need to be aware of the risk of flooding though, as areas with poor drainage could be at risk with all of the rain we’ll see. Much of our area is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall.

Widespread rain moves in tomorrow morning. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Things will start to dry out on Wednesday, but we could still see a few stray rain showers. Thursday itself is looking to be a lot drier.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.