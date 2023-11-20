West Virginia man accused of abandoning dog at Pittsburgh airport

According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department,...
According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department, 68-year-old David Mittelberger Sr. of Windsor Heights, West Virginia, abandoned his dog at Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday.(Allegheny County Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WDTV) - A West Virginia man is facing charges after authorities say he abandoned a dog at a Pittsburgh airport.

According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department, 68-year-old David Mittelberger Sr. of Windsor Heights, West Virginia, abandoned his dog at Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday.

Investigators believe Mittelberger was traveling to California, but authorities said they have not been able to make contact with him.

The ACPD has filed charges against Mittelberger for abandonment of animals, neglect of animal and cruelty to animals.

Authorities say the dog, a chihuahua named Mikey, remains in the care of Animal Friends and is not currently available for adoption.

Police also determined that Mikey has an active infection in his mouth and requires significant dental care. However, they are working on a court order to allow Mikey to receive the proper care.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge
Sheetz Drops Gas Price for Thanksgiving
Sheetz drops gas price for Thanksgiving week
Holiday of Lights 5K brings great attendance to annual light display
Holiday of Lights 5K brings great attendance to annual light display
Tazewell VA’s Community Thanksgiving returns, features Voice contestant performance
Tazewell VA’s Community Thanksgiving returns, features Voice contestant performance
James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals
James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals

Latest News

Work on King Coal Highway progresses, no opening date set
Work on King Coal Highway progresses, no opening date set yet
A defiant Susanna Gibson is breaking her silence and saying she will root out those who tried...
Former candidate caught in scandal now focusing on helping women in politics
Kids drop off their letters to Santa in Lewisburg
City of Lewisburg opens North Pole Express mailbox
A Wyoming County family is holding onto hope that someone might be able to help fix their...
Holding onto hope: Wheelchair-bound Wyoming County woman in need of help with bridge