Turkey Pardon Tradition Continues in 76th Year

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The same day President Biden is celebrating his 81st birthday, two turkeys from Minnesota “Liberty” and “Bell” received the ultimate present — a presidential pardon that spares them from becoming someone’s Thanksgiving dinner.

“This is the 76th anniversary of this event. And I want you to know I wasn’t there. I was too young to make it up,” Biden joked.

On the South Lawn of the White House, the turkeys were presented to President Biden by the chairman of the National Turkey Federation. With much fanfare, the President used his presidential authority to issue pardons to the lucky birds who will live out the rest of their lives at the University of Minnesota.

“I hereby pardon Liberty and Bell. Congratulations birds!” said the President. He continued, “These birds have a new appreciation of the words: ‘Let freedom ring.’”

Stories of turkeys being spared date back to the presidency of Abraham Lincoln. But the White House Historical Society notes the turkey pardon became an annual tradition in 1989 with President George H.W. Bush.

“Liberty” and “Bell” hail from Minnesota — which produces more turkeys than any other state.

President Obama once said Thanksgiving is one of the best days of the year to be an American. But it’s also one of the worst days of the year to be a turkey. But for “Liberty” and “Bell” this Thanksgiving already looks pretty good.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
Report: The world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise
Sheetz Drops Gas Price for Thanksgiving
Sheetz drops gas price for Thanksgiving week
Holiday of Lights 5K brings great attendance to annual light display
Holiday of Lights 5K brings great attendance to annual light display
Tazewell VA’s Community Thanksgiving returns, features Voice contestant performance
Tazewell VA’s Community Thanksgiving returns, features Voice contestant performance
James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals
James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk, left, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and...
Senate panel subpoenas CEOs of Discord, Snap and X to testify about children’s safety online
Sacred Ground: the fight to identify resting place of over 300 African Americans
Sacred Ground: The fight to identify the final resting place of more than 300 African Americans
Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, drinks water during a preliminary hearing at the Clara Shortridge...
A$AP Rocky must stand trial on charges he fired gun at former friend, judge rules
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday with jokes about his age
New “Bluefield Rail Birds ABO” to provide baseball team for those with special needs
New “Bluefield Rail Birds ABO” to provide baseball team for those with special needs