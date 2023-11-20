Thanksgiving travel projections made for W.Va. Turnpike

Thanksgiving Travel projections made for W.Va. Turnpike
Thanksgiving Travel projections made for W.Va. Turnpike(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders with the West Virginia Turnpike Authority are estimating that 715,000 transactions will take place on the W.Va. turnpike over a six day period beginning on Tuesday and ending on Sunday. Turnpike officials estimate that 155,000 transactions will take place Wednesday and 165,000 on Sunday.

“We average throughout the year about one hundred thousand a day so you could look at that as being typically a thirty percent increase starting tomorrow. Up to a sixty percent increase over an average day on Wednesday and Sunday,” said Executive Director for the W.Va. Turnpike, Jeff Miller.

Miller says he’s anticipating Thanksgiving travel numbers for the turnpike will be similar to last year, when 720,000 transactions happened. He says regardless they’re prepared.

“We’ll have additional traffic flaggers out at all of our toll facilities. We’ll be staffed accordingly. We’ll have extra toll collector’s out there,” said Miller.

Experts with AAA say before taking off for a road trip you should make sure your car is maintained and good to go. It doesn’t hurt to check minor things like your battery and fluid levels.

“Check the tire pressure then make sure you that you have enough tread on those tires. You don’t want to go out and have trouble with tread especially this time of year when you have wet roadways and a lot of traffic congestion,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge
Sheetz Drops Gas Price for Thanksgiving
Sheetz drops gas price for Thanksgiving week
Holiday of Lights 5K brings great attendance to annual light display
Holiday of Lights 5K brings great attendance to annual light display
Tazewell VA’s Community Thanksgiving returns, features Voice contestant performance
Tazewell VA’s Community Thanksgiving returns, features Voice contestant performance
James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals
James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals

Latest News

Work on King Coal Highway progresses, no opening date set
Work on King Coal Highway progresses, no opening date set yet
According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department,...
West Virginia man accused of abandoning dog at Pittsburgh airport
A defiant Susanna Gibson is breaking her silence and saying she will root out those who tried...
Former candidate caught in scandal now focusing on helping women in politics
Kids drop off their letters to Santa in Lewisburg
City of Lewisburg opens North Pole Express mailbox
A Wyoming County family is holding onto hope that someone might be able to help fix their...
Holding onto hope: Wheelchair-bound Wyoming County woman in need of help with bridge