Thanksgiving travel projections made for W.Va. Turnpike

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders with the West Virginia Turnpike Authority are estimating that 715,000 transactions will take place on the W.Va. turnpike over a six day period beginning on Tuesday and ending on Sunday. Turnpike officials estimate that 155,000 transactions will take place Wednesday and 165,000 on Sunday.

“We average throughout the year about one hundred thousand a day so you could look at that as being typically a thirty percent increase starting tomorrow. Up to a sixty percent increase over an average day on Wednesday and Sunday,” said Executive Director for the W.Va. Turnpike, Jeff Miller.

Miller says he’s anticipating Thanksgiving travel numbers for the turnpike will be similar to last year, when 720,000 transactions happened. He says regardless they’re prepared.

“We’ll have additional traffic flaggers out at all of our toll facilities. We’ll be staffed accordingly. We’ll have extra toll collector’s out there,” said Miller.

Experts with AAA say before taking off for a road trip you should make sure your car is maintained and good to go. It doesn’t hurt to check minor things like your battery and fluid levels.

“Check the tire pressure then make sure you that you have enough tread on those tires. You don’t want to go out and have trouble with tread especially this time of year when you have wet roadways and a lot of traffic congestion,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins.

