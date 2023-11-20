Tazewell VA’s Community Thanksgiving returns, features Voice contestant performance

The annual tradition was attended by many, including Noah Spencer as seen on “The Voice.”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -Every year before the turkey dinners begin on Thursday, the Town of Tazewell holds a Thanksgiving celebration of their own a few days before. The Tazewell Community Thanksgiving lets people from the area fellowship together will some traditional Thanksgiving fare for free. Tazewell’s mayor says the purpose of this meal can be summed up in one word: appreciation.

“...some of our residents just like to see the town doing good things for them. That’s what we’re doing. We want to bring people in and show them we appreciate the townspeople,” says Mayor Michael Hoops.

People could fill up a plate or take a box to go. Law enforcement in Tazewell also pitched in to spread the love by delivering meals to people who couldn’t make the dinner in person.

“It’s all about giving back, you know. We want to give back to the community. They work hard and our people here deserve it,” says Mayor Hoops.

He says the meal brings many of the same people back year after year, adding, the happiness it brings is evident on the faces of the people attending.

“Everybody that comes here seems to love it. You know, they come here and leave with a smile on their face, so that’s all the feedback I need,” says Hoops.

Mayor Hoops encourages other towns to consider holding meals like these to give back to their community.

And the town’s residents weren’t the only ones at the Community Thanksgiving. The lunch was accompanied by several musical guests, including one who was featured on the television singing competition, The Voice. Noah Spencer is a Tazewell County native whose talents in singing led to his performance being broadcast on national television, catching the eye (or ear) of country music superstar Reba McEntire who became his coach. Now he’s back in Tazewell County, thanks to a mutual connection through his father who helped connect Spencer with Tazewell’s Thanksgiving celebration. While this venue may be smaller than the Voice, he says he loves to perform anywhere.

“I’ve played a lot of different places and different atmospheres and stuff, but it’s a lot of fun to do stuff like this and to, you know, have that sense of community around, and this is just like a big Thanksgiving dinner, so it’s real cool, it’s real refreshing, and nice,” says Spencer.

Spencer gives some advice to those aspiring to become future Voice contestants: keep practicing. He says if you work hard and put the hours in you will see results, and this applies to anything you love to do. You can check out Noah Spencer’s performance right here on WVVA on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 PM.

