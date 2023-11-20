Sheetz drops gas price for Thanksgiving week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz stores are celebrating Thanksgiving week by reducing Unleaded 88 gas prices to $1.99 a gallon at all Sheetz locations that carry this fuel grade in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina.

The promotion lasts until Monday, November 27 at 11:59 p.m., according to the company.

Unleaded 88 is used in 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs, according to Sheetz.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells this particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

