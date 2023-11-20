Raleigh County wastewater treatment plant to see $2 million in upgrades

Sen. Joe Manchin
Sen. Joe Manchin(MGN)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN MORGAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County wastewater treatment plant will see improvements because of $2 million grant.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced the grant today from the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), saying the money will go to the Shady Spring Public Service District for upgrades at the Glen Morgan wastewater treatment plant.

The plant’s capacity will be expanded to 1.6 million gallons per day.

Manchin, who is chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, made the request for the funding through the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) part of the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“In order to ensure every West Virginian has access to clean, safe water, we must continue to upgrade and improve our water and wastewater infrastructure across the state,” Manchin said. “I’m proud to have secured $2 million through the EPA to boost the Glen Morgan treatment plant’s capacity by 25%, which will better serve households and businesses throughout Raleigh County. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge
Sheetz Drops Gas Price for Thanksgiving
Sheetz drops gas price for Thanksgiving week
Holiday of Lights 5K brings great attendance to annual light display
Holiday of Lights 5K brings great attendance to annual light display
Tazewell VA’s Community Thanksgiving returns, features Voice contestant performance
Tazewell VA’s Community Thanksgiving returns, features Voice contestant performance
James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals
James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals

Latest News

Thanksgiving Travel projections made for W.Va. Turnpike
Thanksgiving travel projections made for W.Va. Turnpike
Work on King Coal Highway progresses, no opening date set
Work on King Coal Highway progresses, no opening date set yet
According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department,...
West Virginia man accused of abandoning dog at Pittsburgh airport
A defiant Susanna Gibson is breaking her silence and saying she will root out those who tried...
Former candidate caught in scandal now focusing on helping women in politics
Kids drop off their letters to Santa in Lewisburg
City of Lewisburg opens North Pole Express mailbox