Rain and wind are on tap for Tuesday

A strong frontal system moves in tomorrow
FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Rain showers will develop overnight as a front heads in our direction. We’ll otherwise be cloudy and windy overnight, with low temps in the upper 30s-mid 40s. Tomorrow will bring widespread rain, and on and off throughout the day. Heavy downpours will be possible at times, and wind gusts on occasion could be in the 30-55 MPH range. Secure any decor/outside items! Sporadic power loss can’t be ruled out either due to the wet ground on tomorrow.

RAIN ON THE WAY
RAIN ON THE WAY(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MOST OF OUR VIEWING AREA TONIGHT-TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

WIND ADVISORY
WIND ADVISORY(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Highs will only make it into the 40s for most Tuesday afternoon. ICE will also be possible for some higher spots at times on Tuesday where temps will remain colder. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for NW Pocahontas county overnight-Tuesday for freezing rain that could accumulate to 0.25″ (mainly on elevated surfaces). SLICK AREAS, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES, WILL BE POSSIBLE! STAY SAFE!

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Rain/any ice will fade away by late Tuesday night-early Wednesday. Low temps will remain in the upper 30s-low 40s.

WEDNESDAY - FUTURECAST
WEDNESDAY - FUTURECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday afternoon, we’ll be breezy and cool, with highs in the 40s. Wednesday night, we will clear out more, and low temps will drop into the 20s and 30s.

HIGH TEMPS IN THE COMING DAYS
HIGH TEMPS IN THE COMING DAYS(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Thanksgiving is looking fair this year, with seasonable temps in the low 50s and passing clouds. Low temps Thursday night will hit the 20s and 30s, and we’ll have a frosty but quiet start to Black Friday...

STAY TUNED

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge
Sheetz Drops Gas Price for Thanksgiving
Sheetz drops gas price for Thanksgiving week
Holiday of Lights 5K brings great attendance to annual light display
Holiday of Lights 5K brings great attendance to annual light display
Tazewell VA’s Community Thanksgiving returns, features Voice contestant performance
Tazewell VA’s Community Thanksgiving returns, features Voice contestant performance
James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals
James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals

Latest News

WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
Advisories go into effect tonight.
Wind Advisories go into effect tonight ahead of unsettled weather
RAIN CHANCE
Clouds will increase and showers will start to pop up on Monday
Chances for rain will increase Monday night
Sunny and dry again tomorrow, wet weather returns next week
WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (11-17-12023)