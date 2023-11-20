NRGNPP: Steep Valley Fire 100 percent contained

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has announced that the Steep Valley Fire is now 100 percent contained remaining at 2,206 acres as of Monday morning.

The fire that began on November 20 is under investigation.

To date, there was only one minor injury to a firefighter.

NRGNPP said that the closure order has been lifted for the fire area, but visitor should use extreme caution due to fire-weakened trees. People are still encouraged to avoid the area due to hazardous conditions.

“Firefighters will continue to monitor any remaining pockets of minimal activity and will respond as necessary.”, said Nicholas DePaulo, Incident Commander Trainee.

“We continue to ask the public’s assistance in being aware of their surroundings so that everyone stays safe in the reopened area.”, DePaulo continued.

With this being the final regular fire update, please visit the fire’s incident information page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/wvnrp-steep-valley-fire and the park’s Facebook page for information related to the Steep Valley Fire.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.