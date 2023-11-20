Former candidate caught in scandal now focusing on helping women in politics

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A defiant Susanna Gibson is breaking her silence and saying she will root out those who tried to bring her down, while also helping future women with an eye on politics.

“I think we need to really acknowledge that as more women run for office, particularly millennial women. We have been born with technology in our hands. What has happened to me will continue to happen over and over if we allow it to remain acceptable,” said Susanna Gibson, former House of Delegates candidate.

Speaking from inside her Henrico home, Gibson detailed a tumultuous final few months of a campaign that brought more than just politics to her doorstep.

“One of the hardest things in life is to let people think something about you that’s not true so that you can help them as they are hurling horrible things at you in the grocery store or when you are walking down the street,” said Gibson.

In September, an article dropped from The Washington Post, exposing and detailing online sex videos between the Democratic candidate and her husband. The source of that material was a Republican operative.

Gibson said the videos were from years ago, and she didn’t think anyone recorded them. A month later, a Republican mailer was sent out to those living in the 57th House of Delegates district, which warned of sexually explicit materials found inside.

“I also really want to work on our society’s understanding of consent as well as work on strengthening Virginia’s revenge porn laws,” said Gibson.

On that point, Gibson is working with attorneys and a special victim detective to find who recorded and shared those videos. Gibson has not ruled out another political run. Even though she lost her race, Gibson says she was still smiling on election night as Democrats swept the statehouse.

“Makes my heart incredibly happy. I mean, I got into this because of abortion rights as a nurse practitioner,” said Gibson.

You can also expect to see Gibson down at the Virginia Statehouse in the new year, advocating for a number of issues, including revenge porn and consent.

