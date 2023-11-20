In Focus : Can Jam and Princeton Christmas Parade

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this Sunday’s edition of In Focus our host Taylor Hankins is covering some upcoming events in Mercer County from the joy of giving to the magic of Christmas.

One of those is Can Jam. It in its 14th year, the event combines live music with community aid.

A whole host of musicians will grace the stage of the Clover Club to raise funds for the Bluefield Union Mission.

In addition to music there will also be door prizes and a silent auction all donated by local businesses and community members.

Organizer for the event Matt Deal tells us that compassion for those in need is what keeps can jam returning year after year.

” The community I’m trying to help out here honestly just reminds me why I love them so much and why I’m happy to help them every single year. So come on out and be a part of it we would love to see you there ,” said Deal.

The event takes place at Bluefield’s Clover Club on November 25 beginning at 7pm. Entrance to Can Jam is either $10 or $5 and 5 cans of food. All money and donations go to the Bluefield Union Mission.

If you can’t make Can Jam but would like to donate to the Bluefield Union Mission click here.

This Sunday’s In Focus also features a special guest, Santa Clause himself. Saint Nick and Princeton city leaders sit down with Taylor to talk about the Princeton Christmas Parade which takes place Friday December 1.

