City of Lewisburg opens North Pole Express mailbox

Kids drop off their letters to Santa in Lewisburg
Kids drop off their letters to Santa in Lewisburg(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Lewisburg is giving kids a direct line to Santa Claus this holiday season with a North Pole Express mailbox.

The mailbox was built by employees with the city’s Public Works Department and sits beside City Hall on West Washington Street. Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White says more than 400 kids from all over the country stopped by last year to mail their Christmas wish lists up north to Jolly Old Saint Nick.

“Sending letters to Santa is one of those things that you did as a child, and so it’s just exciting to know that kids still do that and that they believe in Santa,” shared Mayor White. “I believe in Santa, so I’m excited to see all the letters that we’ll get.”

The city asks that all letters to Santa be dropped off at the mailbox by Friday, December 15. This is so Santa’s elf can have plenty of time to send out replies before Christmas Eve. Santa’s elf tells WVVA that she tries to respond to every person who drops a letter in the mailbox but says including a return address makes it easier.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge
Sheetz Drops Gas Price for Thanksgiving
Sheetz drops gas price for Thanksgiving week
Holiday of Lights 5K brings great attendance to annual light display
Holiday of Lights 5K brings great attendance to annual light display
Tazewell VA’s Community Thanksgiving returns, features Voice contestant performance
Tazewell VA’s Community Thanksgiving returns, features Voice contestant performance
James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals
James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin
Raleigh County wastewater treatment plant to see $2 million in upgrades
Thanksgiving Travel projections made for W.Va. Turnpike
Thanksgiving travel projections made for W.Va. Turnpike
Work on King Coal Highway progresses, no opening date set
Work on King Coal Highway progresses, no opening date set yet
According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department,...
West Virginia man accused of abandoning dog at Pittsburgh airport
A defiant Susanna Gibson is breaking her silence and saying she will root out those who tried...
Former candidate caught in scandal now focusing on helping women in politics