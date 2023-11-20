City of Lewisburg opens North Pole Express mailbox

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Lewisburg is giving kids a direct line to Santa Claus this holiday season with a North Pole Express mailbox.

The mailbox was built by employees with the city’s Public Works Department and sits beside City Hall on West Washington Street. Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White says more than 400 kids from all over the country stopped by last year to mail their Christmas wish lists up north to Jolly Old Saint Nick.

“Sending letters to Santa is one of those things that you did as a child, and so it’s just exciting to know that kids still do that and that they believe in Santa,” shared Mayor White. “I believe in Santa, so I’m excited to see all the letters that we’ll get.”

The city asks that all letters to Santa be dropped off at the mailbox by Friday, December 15. This is so Santa’s elf can have plenty of time to send out replies before Christmas Eve. Santa’s elf tells WVVA that she tries to respond to every person who drops a letter in the mailbox but says including a return address makes it easier.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.