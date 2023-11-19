Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound

Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman...
Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman being shot.(WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman being shot.

Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning at the Waffle House located at 7400 Sandy Lane.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested two adult males as a result of the incident, one for obstruction of justice and another for malicious wounding.

The investigation into this incident continues. Police ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday of Lights 5K brings great attendance to annual light display
Holiday of Lights 5K brings great attendance to annual light display
James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals
James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals
Tazewell VA’s Community Thanksgiving returns, features Voice contestant performance
Tazewell VA’s Community Thanksgiving returns, features Voice contestant performance
Annual motorcycle ride helps support Toys for Tots
Annual motorcycle ride helps support Toys for Tots
Advisories go into effect tonight.
Wind Advisories go into effect tonight ahead of unsettled weather

Latest News

David Mills
Tazewell police chief retires
Monday marks the 55th anniversary of the Farmington No. 9 mine explosion that killed 78 people....
Senators Manchin, Capito remember miners lost in Farmington Mine Disaster
Sheetz Drops Gas Price for Thanksgiving
Sheetz drops gas price for Thanksgiving week
Bluefield, Va. annual Christmas Tree Celebration returns for 2023
Bluefield, Va. annual Christmas Tree Celebration returns for 2023
2024 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar
WVDNR seeking art for 40th edition of West Virginia Wildlife Calendar