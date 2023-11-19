James Monroe shuts out Cameron, advances to Class A semifinals

Mavericks will play Greenbrier West Cavaliers in the Class A semifinals after defeating the Dragons 17-0
By Jon Surratt
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDSIE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The No. 1 seed James Monroe Mavericks in Class A hosted the No. 8 Cameron Dragons in the WVSSAC quarterfinals Saturday.

After one half, both teams would remain scoreless after multiple punts and turnovers mixed in the first two quarters. Then in the third quarter, on 4th down and 16, the Mavericks pull ahead with a trick-play touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. From there the defense would step up even more, grabbing an interception that led to a field goal, and a 70-yard pick six to cap off the 17-0 win for James Monroe.

James Monroe will host No. 4 seed Greenbrier West in the semifinals next week.

