Clouds will increase and showers will start to pop up on Monday

We’ll see increasing clouds overnight tonight, but we should stay dry, just a little breezy at times. Low temps tonight will hit the 30s and 40s, right around average for this time of year.

Tomorrow will bring highs in the upper 40s/low 50s, and more clouds. Most of the day looks fair, but a few showers could pop up from time to time, especially during the afternoon and evening. Low temps Monday night will fall into the upper 30s-mid 40s.

Tuesday will bring widespread rain, heavy at times in spots. We could see some occasional snow/ice mix in across higher elevations, but wintry weather won’t be a major concern. We’ll otherwise be windy at times as the front moves through. Highs Tuesday will be again in the upper 40s and 50s, while lows will fall into the upper 30s-low 40s Tuesday night-early Wednesday.

Any lingering rain/snow will wind down through early Wednesday, and we’ll end up chilly and breezy into Wednesday afternoon- temps will be in the 40s during the day, dropping into the 20s and 30s as skies clear Wednesday night. Thanksgiving looks cool and dry this year, as does most of the weekend to follow....

