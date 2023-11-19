Clouds will increase and showers will start to pop up on Monday

Another frontal system comes in early week
RAIN CHANCE
RAIN CHANCE(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see increasing clouds overnight tonight, but we should stay dry, just a little breezy at times. Low temps tonight will hit the 30s and 40s, right around average for this time of year.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring highs in the upper 40s/low 50s, and more clouds. Most of the day looks fair, but a few showers could pop up from time to time, especially during the afternoon and evening. Low temps Monday night will fall into the upper 30s-mid 40s.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday will bring widespread rain, heavy at times in spots. We could see some occasional snow/ice mix in across higher elevations, but wintry weather won’t be a major concern. We’ll otherwise be windy at times as the front moves through. Highs Tuesday will be again in the upper 40s and 50s, while lows will fall into the upper 30s-low 40s Tuesday night-early Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD
LOOKING AHEAD(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Any lingering rain/snow will wind down through early Wednesday, and we’ll end up chilly and breezy into Wednesday afternoon- temps will be in the 40s during the day, dropping into the 20s and 30s as skies clear Wednesday night. Thanksgiving looks cool and dry this year, as does most of the weekend to follow....

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Virginias postseason football: Week 2
Two Virginias postseason football: Week 2
Bluefield City Attorney Anthony Heltzel
City of Bluefield plans to change marijuana law
File Graphic
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
Big Back's Burger and Brews opens in Princeton.
Big Back’s Burgers and Brews opens in Princeton
Lexi
Dog that helped owner detect cancer now faces inoperable tumor

Latest News

Chances for rain will increase Monday night
Sunny and dry again tomorrow, wet weather returns next week
WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (11-17-12023)
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Rain will taper off through Saturday AM; the weekend looks cool and dry
Rain will move through ahead of this cold front, giving us a soaking today.
Mainly overcast today, with rain moving in late afternoon