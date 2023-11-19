Bluefield, Va. annual Christmas Tree Celebration returns for 2023

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The town of Bluefield, Va. rang in the Christmas season Saturday evening, with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration.

The annual even kicked off at 4 p.m., offering carnival games, hot chocolate, live entertainment and much more. For decades-long resident Robin Payne, it’s such nights that make him proud to live in Bluefield.

“It’s wonderful, man,” said Payne. “It’s kind of, like, makes you happy to be alive in a beautiful town in the United States of America.”

As for some big names, the Grinch made an appearance Saturday -- riding in on top of a Bluefield, Va. fire truck. That’s not without Santa Claus, of course. St. Nick drew a big crowd, and helped ensure the Christmas lights lit up without a hitch.

