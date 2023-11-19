Bluefield, Va. annual Christmas Tree Celebration returns for 2023

Bluefield, Va. lights the town's Christmas trees
Bluefield, Va. lights the town's Christmas trees
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The town of Bluefield, Va. rang in the Christmas season Saturday evening, with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration.

The annual even kicked off at 4 p.m., offering carnival games, hot chocolate, live entertainment and much more. For decades-long resident Robin Payne, it’s such nights that make him proud to live in Bluefield.

“It’s wonderful, man,” said Payne. “It’s kind of, like, makes you happy to be alive in a beautiful town in the United States of America.”

As for some big names, the Grinch made an appearance Saturday -- riding in on top of a Bluefield, Va. fire truck. That’s not without Santa Claus, of course. St. Nick drew a big crowd, and helped ensure the Christmas lights lit up without a hitch.

