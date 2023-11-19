Annual motorcycle ride helps support Toys for Tots

Philanthropic bikers helped to provide Christmas presents for kids in need.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Saturday afternoon, an annual tradition for the early Christmas season made its return to Mercer County, helping support a good cause: making sure every kid has something under the tree on Christmas morning. For more than a decade, the local Toys for Tots has held a motorcycle ride to gather toy donations. The tradition continued this year, drawing large support, with many bikers coming from out of county to help support the effort. Rod Mayberry, the Toys for Tots coordinator credits the bikers for their support of children in need that helps make the ride a success every year. He says it isn’t unusual for bikers to show their support for Toys for Tots; it was one local biker who first came up with the idea for the ride.

“...The riders of those motorcycles throughout the history of it have always been kind of softhearted when it comes to the kids. And this is actually... the local guy’s idea to start this...” says Mayberry, “…Eleven years ago, he came to me and said, ‘What do you think?’ and I was like, ‘Well, sure,’ and I didn’t know what to expect, you know, but it’s been growing and been a positive force in the area for eleven years.”

Mayberry says you can help Toys for Tots in their efforts even without a motorcycle. You can look for boxes to drop off toys throughout the area, including local Walmarts. They will be set up December 1st at the Walmart in Princeton and December 8th at the Walmart in Bluefield. Mayberry says you can also volunteer your time. Toys for Tots will need help organizing and distributing toys to families this December.

