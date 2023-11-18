Two Virginias postseason football: Week 2

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Four local high school football team advanced in the playoffs on Friday night.

Graham 28 - Gate City 7

- The G-Men will face the winner of Union/Tazewell for the Region D championship

Greenbrier West 22 - Wahama 20

- The Cavaliers will face the winner of James Monroe/Cameron in the Single-A semifinals.

Princeton 41 - Parkersburg 37

- The Tigers will host Bridgeport in the Triple-A semifinals.

Independence 13 - Winfield 0

- The Patriots will travel to Fairmont Senior in the Double-A semifinals.

Saturday games:

James Monroe vs. Cameron - 1:30 p.m.

Tazewell @ Union - 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.