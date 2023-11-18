Two Virginias postseason football: Week 2
Graham, Greenbrier West, Princeton and Independence move on
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Four local high school football team advanced in the playoffs on Friday night.
Graham 28 - Gate City 7
- The G-Men will face the winner of Union/Tazewell for the Region D championship
Greenbrier West 22 - Wahama 20
- The Cavaliers will face the winner of James Monroe/Cameron in the Single-A semifinals.
Princeton 41 - Parkersburg 37
- The Tigers will host Bridgeport in the Triple-A semifinals.
Independence 13 - Winfield 0
- The Patriots will travel to Fairmont Senior in the Double-A semifinals.
Saturday games:
James Monroe vs. Cameron - 1:30 p.m.
Tazewell @ Union - 2 p.m.
