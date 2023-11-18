Sunny and dry again tomorrow, wet weather returns next week

Highs will be on the downward trend as we head into the work week.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re going to be quiet overnight as high pressure builds in. This will leave us with mostly clear skies and temperatures down in the low 30s. This will transition into sunny skies on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s. Tomorrow will be a beautiful day, perfect for some outdoor lunch.

Tonight lows will be down in the low 30s, with clear skies.
Tonight lows will be down in the low 30s, with clear skies.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Monday things will begin to change as a low-pressure system moves across the country. This will bring us a few pop-up rain showers on Monday, with us staying mainly dry otherwise. Overnight into Tuesday we’ll see a large amount of rain that will last for the better part of the day Tuesday. Rainfall amounts look to be high with this system, with up to an inch or more possible. Models have backed off on the winter weather for this, but we’ll continue to watch for any developments. Right now, the concern is potential flooding issues that could result from the heavy rain. Highs on Monday sit seasonable in the low 50s.

Chances for rain will increase Monday night
Chances for rain will increase Monday night(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
Remembering Zac Carter
Zac Carter: Remembering the Tazewell County teen’s valiant, resilient & joyous spirit
Alabama police said a 5-year-old girl died after she was found in a laundry hamper.
5-year-old girl dies after being found in home’s laundry hamper, police say
Big Back's Burger and Brews opens in Princeton.
Big Back’s Burgers and Brews opens in Princeton
The 17-year-old murder suspect will be tried as an adult, a judge said.
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (11-17-12023)
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Rain will taper off through Saturday AM; the weekend looks cool and dry
Rain will move through ahead of this cold front, giving us a soaking today.
Mainly overcast today, with rain moving in late afternoon
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather