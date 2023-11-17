‘No Sight No Problem’ for local blind ATV mechanic

BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Steve Scott was diagnosed with congenital glaucoma when he was just a baby, and by the time he was eighteen years old, he was completely blind. He now has prosthetic eyes, but that hasn’t stopped him from doing what he loves which is working on ATVs.

“It’s all I’ve ever done. Since I was a little boy. I just grew up around engines and anything that can go fast or potentially hurt you is what I’ve been into. So I’ve just never known anything different,” said Scott.

Scott is the only mechanic in his shop. He says he does have some specialized tools to help him but a lot of his job is memory and learning where items are. He says before getting into the ATV business he retired as a car mechanic. He credits a lot of his success to his parents.

“I guess being a handicapped in my house wasn’t a big deal. I wasn’t coddled, I wasn’t babied. I had rules and responsibilities just like any other kid,” said Scott.

Scott does have some help around the shop. His fiancée Pam McCormick helps him in some ways such as identifying different color wires. However she says she can’t take credit for the work he does.

“He just doesn’t think it’s anything special but I think it’s pretty special for him to do what he does and for so long. He can fix pretty much anything that has a motor. It’s crazy,” she said.

Scott says he can’t complain about being blind and knows it could be worse. He’s hoping to inspire others who are handicapped to never give up.

“Just because you have a handicap, no matter what it is. Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do something. Follow your dreams and just do the best that you can do. Nobody can ever take it away from you when you try,” said Scott.

